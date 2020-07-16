Kerala LSS, USS Result 2020 declared at keralapareekshabhavan.in, how to check scholarship results

Sections
Kerala LSS, USS scholarship result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has announced the LSS and USS Results 2020 today at keralapareekshabhavan.in and bpkerala.in

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 15:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala LSS, USS scholarship result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has announced the LSS and USS Results 2020 today. According to media reports, chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan announced the LSS, USS Results today. Students can check their results online at bpkerala.in or at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Lower Second Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) exam is conducted for class 4th and 7th students.

DHSE Kerala had on Wednesday, declared the plus two and VHSE (vocational) exam results. A total of 85.13% students have passed the Kerala plus two exam while 81.8% students passed the VHSE exam.Ernakulam district topped among all districts in Plus two exam with 89% while in VHSE, Malappuram has the highest pass percent.

How to check Kerala LSS, USS Results 2020:



Visit the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in or bpekerala.in.



Candidates can go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan

On the homepage click on the link on the left that reads LSS, USS Results

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Click on the submit button there and download your result

