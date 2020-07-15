Kerala Plus two Result 2020: DHSE Kerala 12th Result to be declared today, here’s how to check

Patna-July.13,2020-Students are celebrating after declared CBSE class 12th results at the campus of Baldwin Academy in Patna. Bihar India on Monday, July 13,2020( Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Kerala Plus two Result 2020: The Kerala Higher Secondary (Plus Two) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSC) results will be announced on Wednesday. State Education Minister C Raveendranath will announce these results at the state capital at 2 pm. Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in.

In higher secondary 5.25 lakh students appeared and in VHSC 36,000. These examinations were held in March but could not complete due to the lockdown and remaining examinations were held in May last week. Last year these results were announced in May. On June 30 Kerala SSLC results were announced with a record 98.82 pass percentage.

Read More: Kerala VHSE Result 2020 to be announced today

Once results are announced students can check them in these websites. They will also be available on mobile applications PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 and iExams.

WEBSITES to check DHSE Kerala Results 2020:

Keralaresults.nic.in

results.itschool.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Prd.kerala.gov.in

www.kerala result.nic.in

How to check Kerala DHSE results:

1) Go to the official website for Kerala examination results keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for “DHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference

Steps to check Kerala VHSE (vocational) Exam Result 2020:

1) Go to the official website for Kerala examination results keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for “VHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference