Kerala Plus two Result 2020: DHSE Kerala 12th Result to be declared today, here's how to check

Kerala Plus two Result 2020: The Kerala Higher Secondary (Plus Two) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSC) results will be announced on Wednesday. State Education Minister C Raveendranath will announce these results at the state capital at 2 pm.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 08:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

In higher secondary 5.25 lakh students appeared and in VHSC 36,000. These examinations were held in March but could not complete due to the lockdown and remaining examinations were held in May last week. Last year these results were announced in May. On June 30 Kerala SSLC results were announced with a record 98.82 pass percentage.

Once results are announced students can check them in these websites. They will also be available on mobile applications PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 and iExams.

WEBSITES to check DHSE Kerala Results 2020:



Keralaresults.nic.in



results.itschool.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Prd.kerala.gov.in

www.kerala result.nic.in

How to check Kerala DHSE results: 

1) Go to the official website for Kerala examination results keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for “DHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference

Steps to check Kerala VHSE (vocational) Exam Result 2020:

1) Go to the official website for Kerala examination results keralaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link for “VHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference

