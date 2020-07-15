Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: Kerala DHSE 12th, VHSC results declared at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Wednesday declared the Kerala Higher Secondary (Plus Two) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSC) results on its official website. A total of 85.1% of students passed the plus two examination, and 81.8% of students passed the VHSC examination. The Plus two per percentage is 0.77% higher than last year. In plus two examination, 234 students got 100 per cent mark in all subjects.

This year, Ernakulam district topped the plus two examination where 89% of students passed the exam.

Students who have appeared in the Kerala DHSE class 12, and VHSC examination can check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on mobile applications PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 and iExams.

This year, nearly 5.25 lakh students have appeared in the Kerala Plus two examination which was conducted in March. However, the exams were later postponed and held in May due to the coronavirus lockdown. In VHSC 36,000 students appeared. This year, 3,19,782 students have passed plus 2 exam.

Alternatively, students can also check their results from the following websites:

Keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, Prd.kerala.gov.in, and www.kerala result.nic.in

How to check Kerala DHSE results 2020:

1) Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for “DHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference