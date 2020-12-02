Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Application process for 186+ vacancies for various posts closing today
Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: There are a total of 186+ vacancies for the posts of clerk, assistant, assistant professor, maintenance engineer, research officer, junior language teacher, stenographer, peon and other posts. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it before the midnight of December 2 at keralapsc.gov.in.
KPSC Recruitment 2020: Details of Vacancies
Assistant Professor - 2 Posts
Maintenance Engineer- 1 Post
Research Officer - 2 Posts
Archaeological Chemist - 1 Post
Assistant Electrical Inspector - Anticipated Vacancies
Assistant Director of National Savings- 11 Posts
Research Officer - Anticipated Vacancies
Clinical Psychologist - 2 Posts
Network Administrator - 1 Post
Finger Print Searcher - 1 Post
Trade Instructor - Anticipated Vacancies
Superintendent - 1 Post
Junior Manager - 2 Posts
Confidential Assistant - 4 Posts
Laboratory Assistant - 1 Post
Junior Receptionist - 1 Post
Peon - 1 Post
Junior Clerk - 7+
Stenographer - 1 Post
Pharmacist cum Dresser - 1 Post
Driver cum vehicle cleaner - 4 Posts
Assistant Tester cum Gauger - 1 Post
Pharmacist - 6 Posts
Treatment Organizer - 10 Posts
Farrier - 1 Post
Senior Inspector - 1 Post
Assistant Professor - 1 Post
Junior Consultant - 4 Posts
Divisional Accountant - 4 Posts
Higher Secondary School Teacher - 4 Posts
Rehabilitation Technician Grade 2 - 2 Posts
Full Time Junior Language Teacher - 39 Posts
Junior Language Teacher - 63 Posts
Livestock Inspector - 2 Posts
Part-Time High School Teacher (Malayalam) - 1 Post
Driver - 4 Posts
Educational Qualification: The required minimum education qualification is different for each posts. Applicants are advised to check the official notification - CAT NO : 128/2020 TO 188/2020 for details, before applying.