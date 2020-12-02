Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Application process for 186+ vacancies for various posts closing today

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: The application process for Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment against over 186 vacancies is closing on December 2. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it before the midnight of December 2 at keralapsc.gov.in.

There are a total of 186+ vacancies for the posts of clerk, assistant, assistant professor, maintenance engineer, research officer, junior language teacher, stenographer, peon and other posts.

KPSC Recruitment 2020: Details of Vacancies

Assistant Professor - 2 Posts

Maintenance Engineer- 1 Post

Research Officer - 2 Posts

Archaeological Chemist - 1 Post

Assistant Electrical Inspector - Anticipated Vacancies

Assistant Director of National Savings- 11 Posts

Research Officer - Anticipated Vacancies

Clinical Psychologist - 2 Posts

Network Administrator - 1 Post

Finger Print Searcher - 1 Post

Trade Instructor - Anticipated Vacancies

Superintendent - 1 Post

Junior Manager - 2 Posts

Confidential Assistant - 4 Posts

Laboratory Assistant - 1 Post

Junior Receptionist - 1 Post

Peon - 1 Post

Junior Clerk - 7+

Stenographer - 1 Post

Pharmacist cum Dresser - 1 Post

Driver cum vehicle cleaner - 4 Posts

Assistant Tester cum Gauger - 1 Post

Pharmacist - 6 Posts

Treatment Organizer - 10 Posts

Farrier - 1 Post

Senior Inspector - 1 Post

Assistant Professor - 1 Post

Junior Consultant - 4 Posts

Divisional Accountant - 4 Posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher - 4 Posts

Rehabilitation Technician Grade 2 - 2 Posts

Full Time Junior Language Teacher - 39 Posts

Junior Language Teacher - 63 Posts

Livestock Inspector - 2 Posts

Part-Time High School Teacher (Malayalam) - 1 Post

Driver - 4 Posts

Educational Qualification: The required minimum education qualification is different for each posts. Applicants are advised to check the official notification - CAT NO : 128/2020 TO 188/2020 for details, before applying.