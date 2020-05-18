Sections
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala SSLC and plus two exams date: Kerala cief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening announced that the state SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule.

Updated: May 18, 2020 18:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala cief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening announced that the state SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule. (PTI file)

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday evening announced that the state SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule. The government thought of deferring the exam but decided to stick to the schedule due to difficulties posed to their higher education.

The CM said special buses will be plied to carry students to schools and social distancing will be followed in schools. “Earlier we thought of postponing them but higher education will be affected due to this. So we decided to stick to earlier schedule” said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

On Monday morning, the Kerala government had thought of postponing the SSLC and plus two examinations 2020 after the central government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

Earlier, the Kerala Education Department had announced that the exams will be conducted from May 26 to 30.



For more updates, students should visit the official website of Kerala’s Education Department.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM reviews preparedness for cyclone Amphan, says ‘praying for everyone’s safety’
May 18, 2020 18:44 IST
Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with 2 passengers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
May 18, 2020 18:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi on MGNREGA
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
Stuck in Katra, Nepalese family wants to return home
May 18, 2020 18:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.