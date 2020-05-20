Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 exams postponed to first week of June

Sections
On Monday morning, the Kerala government had thought of postponing the SSLC and plus two examinations 2020 after the central government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

Updated: May 20, 2020 13:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Representational image. (HT file)

Kerala government on Wednesday changed its decision once again and decided to postpone the SSLC and Plus 2 exam to the first week of June. However, the dates are yet to be announced. This is the third time when exams are getting rescheduled. The new decision came in the light of strict MHA directive that no classes or examinations till May 31.

On Monday morning, the Kerala government had thought of postponing the SSLC and plus two examinations 2020 after the central government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. But later, in the evening Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the state SSLC and plus two exams will be held as per schedule.

Earlier, the Kerala Education Department had announced that the exams will be conducted from May 26 to 30.

