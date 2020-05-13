Sections
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here

The Kerala Education Department has announced the fresh dates of SSLC and Plus Two examinations. The class 10th and 12th examinations will be held from May 26 to May 29.

Updated: May 13, 2020 15:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala SSLC, plus two exams datesheet out (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Kerala Education Department has announced the fresh dates of SSLC and Plus Two examinations. The class 10th and 12th examinations will be held from May 26 to May 29. The remaining papers of the SSLC will be held from May 26-28.

Mathematics examination will be held on May 26, Chemistry on May 27 and Physics on May 28. The lockdown came while the SSLC examinations were on and later three of them were postponed indefinitely. This year examinations began on March 10 and around 4.2 lakh candidates are appearing for it.

Similarly the remaining exams of Plus One will also be held from May 26-28 and plus two exam will begin from May 26 and will go on till May 30. The education department said evaluation of papers which were held earlier will begin from May 13. It is expected to announce the SSLC results by second week of June.

“There is some delay due to the lockdown. But we will make it up and announce results as early as possible. All arrangements are on,” said education minister C Raveendranath.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
May 13, 2020 14:53 IST
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
May 13, 2020 14:32 IST
LIVE: South Korea will not reinforce lockdown despite new Covid-19 cases
May 13, 2020 14:15 IST

latest news

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam to start from May 26, check full datesheet here
May 13, 2020 15:10 IST
Maharashtra seeks 20 companies of central police to relieve overworked cops
May 13, 2020 15:07 IST
Boys outshine girls in Mizoram Class 10 board exams; St. Paul’s leads toppers
May 13, 2020 15:05 IST
Mizoram Board 10th Result 2020 out: Overall HSLC pass percent 68.33%, scrutiny application from May 28
May 13, 2020 15:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.