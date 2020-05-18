Kerala SSLC, plus two exams deferred again, to be held in June

The Kerala government on Monday decided to postpone the SSLC and plus two examinations 2020 again, after the central government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. The examinations will be conducted in the month of June. Fresh dates for the SSLC and plus two examinations will be announced next week. The decision regarding this was taken by the state cabinet on Monday.

Earlier, the Kerala Education Department announced that the exams will be conducted from May 26 to 29, but were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

For more updates, students should visit the official website of Kerala’s Education Department.