Sections
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC, plus two exams deferred again, to be held in June

Kerala SSLC, plus two exams deferred again, to be held in June

Earlier, the Kerala Education Department announced that the exams will be conducted from May 26 to 29, but were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Updated: May 18, 2020 12:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Representational image. (HT file)

The Kerala government on Monday decided to postpone the SSLC and plus two examinations 2020 again, after the central government extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31. The examinations will be conducted in the month of June. Fresh dates for the SSLC and plus two examinations will be announced next week. The decision regarding this was taken by the state cabinet on Monday.

Earlier, the Kerala Education Department announced that the exams will be conducted from May 26 to 29, but were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

For more updates, students should visit the official website of Kerala’s Education Department.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prithviraj to return to Kerala, wraps up Aadujeevitham’s Jordan schedule
May 18, 2020 14:08 IST
HT Salutes: Goa-based volunteer calls for need to check mental health issues in migrant labourers
May 18, 2020 14:11 IST
Makers of RRR confirm no special video will be released on Jr NTR’s b’day
May 18, 2020 14:06 IST
Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as legislator, enters state legislative council
May 18, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.