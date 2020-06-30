Sections
Home / Education / Kerala SSLC Result 2020 declared,98.82% pass Kerala class 10 exams, check important details

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: This year, nearly four lakh students appeared in the Kerala class 10th board exam which was scheduled to be held from March 10 to 24.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination results were declared on Tuesday, June 30. (HT file )

Kerala SSLC Result 2020: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination results were declared on Tuesday, June 30. 98.82% of students have cleared the exam.

Students can check their Kerala Board class 10 results online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in.

Check Kerala SSLC Results live updates here

This year, nearly four lakh students appeared in the Kerala class 10th board exam which was scheduled to be held from March 10 to 24. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, some of the papers were postponed which were later conducted from May 26 to 30.

Here’s the direct link to check Kerala SSLC Results.



How to check Kerala SSLC Results:



Visit the official website at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 link

Key in your credentials and log in

Your Kerala SSLC Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the scorecard if possible.

Last year, the results were declared in May and the pass percentage was 98.11%. A total of 37,344 students got A plus in Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board examination 2019.

