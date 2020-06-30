Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Live Updates: Kerala Board 10th Result to be declared at 2 pm today at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2020 LIVE: Today is the D- Day. The long wait of results will end today as the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan will release the Kerala SSLC Result 2020 at 2pm. Kerala education minister, C Raveendranath will declare the results in a press conference today after which the four lakh registered candidates will get their results. Students can check their Kerala 10th scores online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in . They will have to enter their registration number and date of birth to check their Kerala SSLC Results 2020. The class 10th result can also be checked on ‘Saphalam’ app. Students can download the app from Google Play Store and key in their roll number to check their scores. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates about the results, exam, direct link, pass percentage and topper list.

