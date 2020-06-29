Kerala SSLC Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at results.kerala.nic.in, here’s list of websites to check scores

Kerala SSLC Results 2020: Around four lakh students will get their Kerala SSLC or class 10th results tomorrow. The state education department of Kerala had informed HT that the Kerala class 10th/ SSLC Result 2020 will be declared on June 30. Students who have taken the examination will be able to check their results online by entering their roll/registration number and date of birth. This year the result announcement has been delayed due Coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the Kerala SSLC Result was declared on May 6 and the pass percent was 97.84. Bhavana N. Sivadas had scored 99.8 percent to become the state topper in the year 2019.

Here are the list of websites to check Kerala SSLC Results 2020:

After it is announced , students will be able to check their Kerala SSLC Result 2020 online at

keralapareeksahabhavan.in,

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in,

results.kite.kerala.gov.in,

results.kerala.nic.in and

prd.kerala.gov.in.

Keral SSLC exam was scheduled to be held from March 10 to 24. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown some papers were postponed. The remaining exams were conducted from May 26 to 30.

Moreover, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has announced that the Kerala Board class 12th results will be declared on July 10. Over eight lakh students are registered for Kerala Plus Two exams 2020. The exams were held between March 10 and 19. Some papers were postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown. However, the remaining papers were held from May 27 to 30.

(with inputs from Ramesh Babu in Kerala)