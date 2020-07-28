Sections
Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 declared, direct link here

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020 Date: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the SSLC Revaluation results 2020 on its official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in. Get direct link here.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 11:31 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the SSLC Revaluation results 2020 on its official website. Students who had applied for the revaluation of their SSLC papers can check their scores at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan had declared the SSLC or class 10th Results 2020 on June 30 in which 98.82% of the total students passed. This year, a total of 4,17,101 students had taken the exam. The application process for revaluation had started from July 2.

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2020

Students have to key in their registration number and date of birth to check their results.

In the Kerala SSLC Result 2020, Pathanamthitta district topped while Wayanad district has bagged the last position this year. This year, the students of Kerala got digital certificate with QR codes in them, the education minister announced.



Students, who could not appear for the class 10th SSLC exams this year, will be given another opportunity under ‘Save A Year (SAY)’ exams scheme.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

