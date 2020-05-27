Sections
Kerala SSLC, VHSE exams 2020 begin adhering to social distancing norms

Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) examinations had begun in the state on Tuesday.

Updated: May 27, 2020 11:17 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nandini, Thiruvananthapuram

Students in Kerala appear for SSLC, VHSE exams 2020

Senior secondary exams for VHSE and SSLC began in Kerala today adhering to health and social distancing norms amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Students were provided with hand sanitisers as they underwent thermal screening before entering the examination centres.

The examination board had also put up the help desks to guide students at the examination centres.



Various examinations are underway in the state in the aftermath of relaxation in lockdown norms. The exams are scheduled to continue until May 30.

