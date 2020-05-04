Kerala students may have to use masks in next session

Children might have to wear masks in the next academic session in the state, Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said, here on Sunday.

“Covering of nose and mouth will not go on endlessly. But as precaution against the coronavirus infection, children may need to wear masks in the next academic session,” said Shailaja.

Wearing masks had become the norm for school students in several countries, she added.

“It’s a good culture. We will have to follow it in Kerala as well, if Covid-19 prevails till the time of school reopening. Masks helped us lower the rate of Covid-19 spread and resultant deaths. Kerala has been battling the disease, earning good results,” the Minister said.

Kerala has 96 coronavirus cases in 11 of the 14 districts and around 20,000 people under observation at hospitals and homes.

Even though schools are shut till the last week of May on account of the summer break, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Education Department was working on new schedule.