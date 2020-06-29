Sections
Home / Education / Kerala Technical University postpones all exams scheduled in July

In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the university has decided to postpone exams and referred the matter to an academic committee.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:21 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Technical University exam postponed (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Kerala Technical University (KTU) has postponed all its exams, including final semester exams, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams were scheduled to commence from July 1.

In the wake of increasing coronavirus cases, the university has decided to postpone exams and referred the matter to an academic committee.

Earlier, students and parents had raised concerns regarding the KTU’s decision to conduct the examinations during the coronavirus crisis.



