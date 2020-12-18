KIIT bags 13th QCI-DL Shah Quality Silver Award

Sections
KIIT a deemed to be university, was conferred the 13th Quality Council of India (QCI) - DL Shah Quality Silver Award, institute sources said on Friday.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 16:25 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Bhubaneswar

KIIT

The institute was accorded the recognition at the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Virtual Quality Conclave on Thursday.

KIIT pro vice-chancellor Professor Sasmita Samanta,, received the award given for successful implementation of System Analysis Program Development, the sources said.

Apart from KIIT, CMC Vellore, KG Hospital and Post Graduate Medical Institute, Coimbatore and Chitkara University, Punjab, feature in this list of awardees across different categories, they added.



KIIT founder and MP Achyuta Samanta said the university stressed on the adoption of digital innovation and best practice to improve processes, products and services.

KIIT is incidentally the first university in the country to implement SAP in all schools and processes at a time in 2013.

The institute was selected for the award after going through five stages of the selection procedure.

