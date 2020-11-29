Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / KITE CEO appointed NCERT advisory board member

KITE CEO appointed NCERT advisory board member

The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) is the apex body in school education under the Union Education Ministry.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Thiruvananthapurm

Representational image. (Unsplash)

K Anwar Sadat, Chief Executive Officer of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the state’s nodal agency for Information and communication technology in state’s schools, has been appointed member of the NCERT Advisory Board.

The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) is the apex body in school education under the Union Education Ministry.

According to a communication from NCERT, Anwar has been selected to the Institute of Advisory Board (IAB)of Central Institute of Educational Technology, New Delhi, for a period of three years on the basis of his experience and expertise in the educational technology sector, a press release said.

The board primarily reviews and recommends the proposals from various states.

Besides Anwar, the other board members include experts from ISRO, IGNOU and UGC.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Don’t see use of tear gas, water cannon as force’: ML Khattar backs police
Nov 29, 2020 15:45 IST
Pak goes on overdrive over Kashmir at OIC, glosses over the snub
Nov 29, 2020 18:08 IST
Farm leaders reject Amit Shah’s offer of talks, set new terms
Nov 29, 2020 16:35 IST
Abhishek Banerjee takes on PM Modi and BJP on national security, personal remarks
Nov 29, 2020 19:15 IST

latest news

KITE CEO appointed NCERT advisory board member
Nov 29, 2020 19:29 IST
‘A Grammy nomination means that I am doing something right ‘
Nov 29, 2020 19:27 IST
Ludhiana police devise daily attendance system to tighten grip on history-sheeters
Nov 29, 2020 19:25 IST
Chambal river’s gharials migrate to Kuno as sand mining disturbs habitat
Nov 29, 2020 19:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.