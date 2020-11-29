KITE CEO appointed NCERT advisory board member

K Anwar Sadat, Chief Executive Officer of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the state’s nodal agency for Information and communication technology in state’s schools, has been appointed member of the NCERT Advisory Board.

The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) is the apex body in school education under the Union Education Ministry.

According to a communication from NCERT, Anwar has been selected to the Institute of Advisory Board (IAB)of Central Institute of Educational Technology, New Delhi, for a period of three years on the basis of his experience and expertise in the educational technology sector, a press release said.

The board primarily reviews and recommends the proposals from various states.

Besides Anwar, the other board members include experts from ISRO, IGNOU and UGC.