Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-interview for 97 medical officer vacancies

KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-interview for 97 medical officer vacancies

KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates are requested to visit the official website of KMC at kmcgov.in to download the application format and general information

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 12:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020: The National Urban Health Mission, Kolkata City has invited applications for the walk-in interviews for recruitment of medical officers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates are requested to visit the official website of KMC at kmcgov.in to download the application format and general information

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 97 vacancies, out of which, 55 vacancies are for Medical Officer (Part-time), and 42 for Medical Officer (Full-time).

The walk-in interview is scheduled to be held on September 10, 2020, from 11:30 am at Room No. 254,2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, 5,S.N.Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013.



Candidates should have a MBBS degree from a MCI recognized institute with one year of compulsory internship and should not exceed the age limit of 62 years as on September 1, 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Sep 06, 2020 12:54 IST
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Sep 06, 2020 14:11 IST

latest news

Bank officer shot dead by three men in Bihar
Sep 06, 2020 14:17 IST
Germany to discuss possible sanctions against Russia over Navalny’s poisoning
Sep 06, 2020 14:15 IST
Noida Metro to fine unmasked commuters Rs 500, Rs 100 for spitting
Sep 06, 2020 14:13 IST
Bengaluru Namma Metro to resume from tomorrow. Here’s all you need to know
Sep 06, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.