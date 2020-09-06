KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020: Walk-in-interview for 97 medical officer vacancies

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KMC NUHM Recruitment 2020: The National Urban Health Mission, Kolkata City has invited applications for the walk-in interviews for recruitment of medical officers on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates are requested to visit the official website of KMC at kmcgov.in to download the application format and general information

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 97 vacancies, out of which, 55 vacancies are for Medical Officer (Part-time), and 42 for Medical Officer (Full-time).

The walk-in interview is scheduled to be held on September 10, 2020, from 11:30 am at Room No. 254,2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHM Society, 5,S.N.Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013.

Candidates should have a MBBS degree from a MCI recognized institute with one year of compulsory internship and should not exceed the age limit of 62 years as on September 1, 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.