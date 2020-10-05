Sections
KSET answer key 2020 released at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

KSET answer key 2020: Candidates, who have appeared in the examination can check the provisional answer key online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KSET answer key 2020. (File photo )

KSET answer key 2020: The University of Mysore on Monday released the answer key of Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) - 2020 on its official website.

Candidates, who have appeared in the examination can check the provisional answer key online at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

“Candidates, who are not satisfied with Provisional Key Answers, may challenge by submitting application form paying a sum of Rs.1000/- per candidates claim is correct,” reads the official notice.

Candidates can raise their objections against the KSET answer key 2020 (if any) along with prescribed fee on or before October 19, 2020. After the last date the university will not accept any objection.



Direct link to check KSET answer key 2020.

How to check KSET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at kset.uni-mysore.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Key Answers - 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “2020 Key Answers”

Select the paper

The KSET answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

