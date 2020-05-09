Sections
Home / Education / KSET application date for assistant professorship extended till May 25

KSET application date for assistant professorship extended till May 25

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the exam date will be published on the K-Set (Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship) website.

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:43 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Mysore (Karnataka)

Representational image. (Unspalsh )

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday announced that the application date for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professorship - University of Mysore has been extended till May 25.

“Good news for K-set aspirants! Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) for Assistant Professorship - the University of Mysore, last date extended to apply till 25th May 2020,” said the Karnataka deputy chief minister on Twitter in Kannada.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the exam date will be published on the K-Set (Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professorship) website.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 12 but was postponed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stand at 753 of which, 376 patients have recovered from the disease while 30 persons have lost their lives.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
May 09, 2020 20:19 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 20:04 IST
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine
May 09, 2020 20:51 IST
Adnan Sami celebrates daughter’s birthday
May 09, 2020 20:56 IST
Gujjar boy makes it to IIM Ahmedabad with 98.5 percentile
May 09, 2020 20:48 IST
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
May 09, 2020 20:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.