Sections
Home / Education / KVS Admission 2020: First merit list to be released today

KVS Admission 2020: First merit list to be released today

KVS Admission 2020: This year, the admission list will be released on the basis of the lottery. The draw of the lottery will be streamed online on youtube at 9:30 am.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 09:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KVS Admission 2020(HT File)

KVS Admission 2020: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will release the first list of provisionally selected candidates for Class 1 admissions on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The second and third list will be released, if seats are available, on August 24 and August 26 respectively.

The online registration process for Class 1 admissions began on July 20 and concluded on August 7, 2020.

This year, the admission list will be released on the basis of the lottery. The draw of the lottery will be streamed online on youtube at 9:30 am.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2020: Documents required



1. Certificate of proof of age in the form of a birth certificate.



2. Proof of Residence

3. A certificate that the child belongs to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/EWS/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/BPL wherever applicable

4. A certificate certifying the child to be handicapped, wherever applicable.

5. A service certificate showing the number of transfers during the preceding 7 years duly signed and stamped by the head of office bearing the name, designation and other relevant particulars in block letters.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

He played a big part: Tiwary explains Ganguly’s role in 2011 World Cup win
Aug 11, 2020 10:53 IST
Sushant’s father reached out to Rhea in November 2019, see WhatsApp chat
Aug 11, 2020 10:56 IST
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 10 states, review Covid-19 situation
Aug 11, 2020 10:51 IST
Pakistan FM Qureshi criticised at home for slamming Saudi Arabia over Kashmir
Aug 11, 2020 10:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.