KVS Admissions 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya first Class 1 merit list released, here’s how to check

KVS Admissions 2020: Students who have registered for the KVS Class 1 admissions can check the list online at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KVS Admissions 2020. (Screengrab )

KVS Admissions 2020: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on Tuesday released the first list of provisionally selected candidates for Class 1 admissions on its official website. The second and third merit list will be released on August 24 and August 26 respectively, only if seats are still vacant.

Direct link to check KVS admissions lottery on Youtube.

The online application process for KVS Class 1 admissions began on July 20 and was concluded on August 7, 2020.

Direct link to check KVS admissions lottery on Facebook.



This year, the admission list was released on the basis of the lottery.  



How to check KVS first merit list 2020:

1. Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

2. On the homepage, go to the ‘About KVS’ tab and click on Directories

3. Click on ‘Directory of KVS

4. A new window will appear on the display screen

5. Select the Region, State, and City that you have applied for during admission and click on search to get the names of the KVs in the region

6. The regional KVS website will appear on the display screen

7. Click on the link to check the provisional merit list

8. Scroll down and check your results.

