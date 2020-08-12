Sections
Home / Education / KVS Class 1 admissions 2020: Here’s how to check application status online

KVS Class 1 admissions 2020: Here’s how to check application status online

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the first merit list for class 1 admissions on Tuesday on its official websites. Parents can check the KVS admission first merit list and application selection status of their wards online by logging onto the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KVS Class 1 admissions 2020 (Hindustan Times File)

KVS Class 1 admissions 2020: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the first merit list for class 1 admissions on Tuesday on its official websites. Parents can check the KVS admission first merit list and application status of their wards online by logging onto the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

“Parents can check the status of their applications in lotteries to be conducted for various admission categories by clicking on ‘Check Application Status’ tab from 6 am on August 12,” a statement on the website reads.

This year, the admission list was released on the basis of lottery that was broadcast on the YouTube and Facebook pages of each school.

KVS second and third merit list will be released on August 24 and August 26, respectively, only if seats are still vacant.



Where and how to check :

Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in

Find a link scrolling on the top of the homepage that reads ‘Click here for KVS online admission portal link’

You will be redirected to a new page at kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

On the right corner of the page, click on the ‘Check Application Status’ link

A login page will appear

Key in your Login Code, date of birth, mobile number and the captcha code (as shown in the picture) and Submit

Your application status will be displayed on the screen.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pandemic has shattered global Class of 2020’s hopes for landing first job
Aug 12, 2020 11:15 IST
PM to launch platform to honour honest taxpayers on Thursday
Aug 12, 2020 11:13 IST
Priyanka Chopra calls Kamala Harris’ nomination as a ‘proud moment’
Aug 12, 2020 11:12 IST
‘Benaud kept on saying if I bowl to potential, India will beat Australia’
Aug 12, 2020 11:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.