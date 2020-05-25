L’Strategique LLP to host webinar tomorrow for young career seekers

L’Strategique LLP, a start-up in Higher Education, will conduct a webinar on “Challenges of Entrepreneurship & Innovation in Covid19 Era” on Tuesday, May 26 at 5 pm. The company has invited online registration for the Zoom Interactive web-conference 2020. L’Strategique LLP was founded by Dr Vaneeta Aggarwal.

The webinar will be live on Facebook and YouTube apart from zoom. It is a free-for-all activity for the benefit of youth who wish to become self-reliant and which is also a demand of these times.

Following are the list of experts who will be joining the webinar:

1. Prof. Ramanathan R, Additional Secy. Niti Aayog, Mission Director - Atal Innovation Mission, Gov. Of India,

2. Prof Sandeep Sancheti, VC- SRM University & past president Association of Indian Universities,

3. Prof. Abhay Kumar, VC- IEC University, Baddi and

4. Dr. Deepak Singh, Entrepreneur, Educator snd Consultant with UP Gov.

Here’s the direct link for registration

The company said that it has hosted 3 International webinars on career-building skills since April 30, 2020 with participants from 12 countries and more than 40 Indian Institutes on an individual basis.