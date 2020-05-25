Sections
Home / Education / L’Strategique LLP to host webinar tomorrow for young career seekers

L’Strategique LLP to host webinar tomorrow for young career seekers

The webinar will be live on Facebook and YouTube apart from zoom. It is a free-for-all activity for the benefit of youth who wish to become self-reliant and which is also a demand of these times.

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The company invites online registration for a Zoom Interactive web-conference 2020. (Sourced )

L’Strategique LLP, a start-up in Higher Education, will conduct a webinar on “Challenges of Entrepreneurship & Innovation in Covid19 Era” on Tuesday, May 26 at 5 pm. The company has invited online registration for the Zoom Interactive web-conference 2020. L’Strategique LLP was founded by Dr Vaneeta Aggarwal.

The webinar will be live on Facebook and YouTube apart from zoom. It is a free-for-all activity for the benefit of youth who wish to become self-reliant and which is also a demand of these times.

Following are the list of experts who will be joining the webinar:

1. Prof. Ramanathan R, Additional Secy. Niti Aayog, Mission Director - Atal Innovation Mission, Gov. Of India,



2. Prof Sandeep Sancheti, VC- SRM University & past president Association of Indian Universities,

3. Prof. Abhay Kumar, VC- IEC University, Baddi and

4. Dr. Deepak Singh, Entrepreneur, Educator snd Consultant with UP Gov.

Here’s the direct link for registration

The company said that it has hosted 3 International webinars on career-building skills since April 30, 2020 with participants from 12 countries and more than 40 Indian Institutes on an individual basis.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Abhishek, Paatal Lok’s Hathoda Tyagi, on being called ‘Indian Thor’
May 25, 2020 18:18 IST
Biker injured after bus knocks him down on WEH
May 25, 2020 18:10 IST
HP to receive rain, thunderstorms from May 27 onwards
May 25, 2020 18:11 IST
The Balbir Singh impact: Story behind India’s 1975 World Cup win
May 25, 2020 18:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.