Ladakh students to get 5 % quota in NIT Srinagar reserved seats

Updated: May 16, 2020 18:35 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Leh

National Institute of Technology, Srinagar. (AP file)

Five per cent of all reserved seats in under-graduate programmes of National Institute of Technology, Srinagar will be earmarked for students of Ladakh Union Territory, an officials statement said on Saturday.

The Ladakh students would be accorded quota from within all reserved seats of the NIT-Srinagar from academic sessions 2020-21, it added.

“As per the Registrar, University of Ladakh, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development has initiated a move to reserve five per cent seats in all under-graduate programmes of the NIT, Srinagar for eligible students of the UT of Ladakh within the overall quota seats of Jammu & Kashmir from academic year 2020-21,” the statement said.

The Centre had revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two UTs of J&K and Ladakh last year .



