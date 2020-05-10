Lakhs of Jharkhand school students to attend digital classes through Doordarshan from Monday

Lakhs of students of government schools in Jharkhand will re-join their classroom activities on digital platform sitting at home through special educational broadcasts on DD (Doordarshan) Jharkhand from Monday.

The daily education bulletin, designed by the Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC), will be aired for three hours-from 10am to 12noon and 1pm to 2pm-on weekdays that would help children with limited access to digital resources. The classes would be aired from May 11 to June 10 and it could be extended on basis of the response, education officials said.

Education of approximately 42 lakh students from Class-1 to Class-12 in government schools of Jharkhand has been affected since March 16 due to closure of schools in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

In a bid to continue the education activities of students in lockdown, JEPC firmed up an agreement with the DD Jharkhand for three hours of daily broadcasts on week days.

The initiative has excited the students to experience the new form of education. Rupanshu Sawarn, a class-10 student of High School, Bhuli Nagar in Dhanbad, said, “This will be a unique experience. I am excited to attend such classes. We have already faced major educational loss due to prolong lockdown. I hope digital classes would help reduce our losses.”

Director of Doordarshan Kendra, Ranchi, Subodh Kumar said, “The live classes will be available at channel 79 of DD Free Dish and 1566 of Dish TV. Besides, we will also provide live streaming on YouTube. Students can attend the classes by logging in DD Jharkhand. The recorded version will also be available on YouTube which students can see anytime.”

State education department has also asked all deputy commissioners of Jharkhand to ensure broadcast of DD Jharkhand at local cable network so that maximum students of the state could get benefit from the initiative.

State Programme Officer (Quality Education) at state education department, Abhinav Kumar, said, “The channel is available at networks of some cable operators. But, there are few cable providers who are still not providing it. The DCs have been asked to ensure the broadcast through cable network.”

Giving details of the classes, Kumar said the digital classes would start with Meena Ki Kahani and Life Skill at 10am, contents of which have been provided by Unicef, which will be applicable for all students.“

“Subject wise routine has been fixed for all classes from Class-1 to Class-12 from Monday to Friday. The slot of 10.30am to 11am has been fixed for class-1 to class-5 students, while the second slot of 11am to 12 noon for class-6 to class-9 and class-11. One hour slot of 1pm to 2pm has been fixed for students of class-10 and class-12 students,” he said.

Kumar said, “We have prepared videos in which teachers will be seen teaching. The video graphics have been prepared for the topics which are complicated in nature so that students can understand it properly.”

“After finishing of daily classes, we will provide a tollfree number and email ID where students could register their doubts. After collecting doubts of one week, we will arrange a panel who will clear all doubts of students,” he said.