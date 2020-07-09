Sections
Home / Education / Lessons for Tamil Nadu govt school students through TV: Minister K A Sengottaiyan

Lessons for Tamil Nadu govt school students through TV: Minister K A Sengottaiyan

Speaking to reporters at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, he said the schedule for classes and timings would be announced when chief minister K Palaniswami inaugurates the classes.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 17:14 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Erode

Tamil Nadu school education minister KA Sengottaiyan.

Lesson for students of Tamil Nadu government schools would be taught through television channels not online, state School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, he said the schedule for classes and timings would be announced when chief minister K Palaniswami inaugurates the classes.

The Minister’s announcement on Wednesday with regard to online classes had triggered a debate since government school students largely hail from poorer sections of society and may not have the wherewithal such as smart mobile phones.

He had said five private TV channels would telecast the classes at the scheduled time for free.



There was opposition in some quarters, especially parents, who opined that the children were not prepared for online classes.

He had also said preparatory work was on for conducting the classes, which would begin after July 13.

Referring to class XII students, the Minister said government is ready to allot examination centres for all 34,842 students who were unable to write the board exam on March 24 due to the coronavirus spread.

The examination centres would be established wherever required for all the students who missed their last board exam. The re-exam would be held on July 27.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

T. John College uses uninterrupted state-of-the-art technology amidst the global pandemic
Jul 09, 2020 18:02 IST
Kangana Ranaut responds to Pooja Bhatt’s ‘proof’ video, bows out of feud
Jul 09, 2020 17:56 IST
Covid-19 pushes net leasing of office space down 73% in April-June across 8 Indian cities
Jul 09, 2020 17:57 IST
I found out about his arrest through television: Vikas Dubey’s mother
Jul 09, 2020 17:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.