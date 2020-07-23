Sections
Home / Education / Lockdown lessons: Students don teachers’ role for classmates in Telangana

Lockdown lessons: Students don teachers’ role for classmates in Telangana

At a time when there are no clear-cut guidelines on conducting online classes in Telangana, students of the state social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have turned teachers for their classmates.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 12:16 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Hyderabad

Representative

At a time when there are no clear-cut guidelines on conducting online classes in Telangana, students of the state social and tribal welfare residential educational institutions have turned teachers for their classmates.

According to RS Praveen Kumar, secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), the initiative-Village Learning Circles- is being implemented to promote continuity of studies while schools remain closed due to COVID-19 induced lockdown without any certainty over start of the academic year.

He said though the idea is meant for students of TSWREIS and TTWREIS, children of other schools are also participating in the VLC.

“The VLCs are being operated from homes, panchayat offices, churches, schools, religious places and other makeshift learning centres in villages. Students with good communication and teaching skills take up the role of teachers and impart learning to their younger schoolmates and peers in his or her village,” Praveen Kumar told PTI.



“All the students are asked to use hand sanitizer, wear face masks and maintain a physical distance of minimum six feet among themselves,” the official was quick to add.

Under each VLC, 5-10 students will be taken while pupils from classes six to Degree level with good communication and teaching skills who have competency in a particular subject, are entrusted with teaching responsibilities, he said.

The timetable will be prepared in such a way that there will be 2-3 hours of teaching schedule per day.

Teachers will regularly guide and mentor ‘student teachers’ in pedagogical methods to be followed considering different categories of pupil and their learning abilities.

“As of now, as many as 8,000 VLCs under TSWREIS with 40,000 students and about 2000 VLCs for TTWREIS with 16,000 students have been formed. The target is to form 50,000 VLCs for both the societies,” an official involved in the initiative said.

Teachers of both the societies will periodically monitor the activities of the assigned VLCs besides providing video-based learning material to the centres, Praveen Kumar said.

The VLC concept will also help ensure that students are engaged in academic activities who otherwise will be compelled to take up labour activities in some villages and tribal areas, according to social activists.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

More food shortages in war-torn Yemen, warn UN agencies
Jul 23, 2020 13:36 IST
Sara, Anushka share Dil Bechara poster ahead of premiere
Jul 23, 2020 13:33 IST
England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing
Jul 23, 2020 13:33 IST
NASA shares first ever image of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede’s North Pole
Jul 23, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.