Sections
Home / Education / LSAT- India 2020 online exam results in mid-August, says JGLS

LSAT- India 2020 online exam results in mid-August, says JGLS

The results of the first online, remote-proctored and AI-enabled LSAT-- India 2020 Test, taken by 6,000 students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to join JGLS in different academic programmes, will be announced in the second week of August.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 17:42 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

The results of the first online, remote-proctored and AI-enabled LSAT-- India 2020 Test, taken by 6,000 students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to join JGLS in different academic programmes, will be announced in the second week of August.

The test, owned and administered by Law School Admission Council (LSAC) Pennsylvania USA, was successfully conducted in India by their affiliate Pearson VUE, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O P Jindal Global University said in a statement.

“These are extraordinary times when the world of higher education and universities have been challenged by the COVID-19 global pandemic,” said C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of the University and Founding Dean of JGLS. “Most of the registered students successfully completing the test in an Online and Remote-Proctored exam format,” he said.

The statement said 6,651 students registered for the online test, held on six days from July 19-26, and the results will be announced in the second week of August.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bright, slow: ‘A Suitable Boy’ draws mixed reviews
Jul 27, 2020 17:58 IST
The Rock, Vin Diesel’s Fast & Furious contracts say they can’t lose fights
Jul 27, 2020 17:59 IST
Incredible video captures lioness roaring at lion, leaves people amazed
Jul 27, 2020 17:54 IST
‘Won’t contest J-K elections till full statehood is restored’: Omar Abdullah
Jul 27, 2020 17:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.