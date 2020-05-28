Sections
Home / Education / LSAT India 2020: Registration and exam date extended by a month, check details here

LSAT India 2020: Registration and exam date extended by a month, check details here

The online LSAT—India will now be conducted from July 19 using the AI-enabled remote proctored online test delivery system to allow candidates to test from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Updated: May 28, 2020 12:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

LSAT India . (Screengrab)

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Thursday announced that the examination date of LSAT-India will be postponed by one month to help accommodate students preparing to sit for their remaining Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exams scheduled between July 1 to 15.

The online LSAT—India will now be conducted from July 19 using the AI-enabled remote proctored online test delivery system to allow candidates to test from the safety and comfort of their homes.

“By moving the testing period to the week of 19 July, we are accommodating the needs of students who need to sit for their CBSE board exams, and we can also help students be better prepared for the new LSAT—India online format,” said Yusuf Abdul-Kareem, Vice President, LSAC.

“The LSAT—India will be delivered in three-time slots over four days starting July 19. Candidates will be assigned a time slot. Test takers who have technical problems will have the opportunity to retest 2-3 days after the closing of the main testing window,” says a press statement issued by the council.



Students who wish to take the online LSAT—India can register online at www.discoverlaw.in on or before July 5, 2020.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BMS welcomes Centre’s objection to change of labour policies
May 28, 2020 13:39 IST
IIT Mandi Researchers ‘develop’ Low-cost portable ventilators
May 28, 2020 13:39 IST
On This Day: Murali Vijay’s brilliance helps CSK win 2nd IPL crown
May 28, 2020 13:38 IST
Chess plays on while other sports struggle to cope with COVID-19 pandemic
May 28, 2020 13:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.