Lt Governor Manoj Sinha meets J-K NEET topper

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha met the union territory’s NEET topper Avikshit Gupta and four other top scorers from the Jammu division at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha congratulated Gupta, Ayushi Bhat, Aruja Sambyal, Shivani Sharma and Ankit Sharma for their achievement, he said.

The LG discussed with the students their life goals and assured them of the government’s support in providing equal opportunities on par with those in the rest of the country, the spokesperson said.

The LG also assured them that the empowerment of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is a priority of the administration, he said.