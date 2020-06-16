Lucknow’s KGMU launches community radio service for health-related awareness

The King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow has started a community radio service to make people aware of health-related issues and their solutions.

The programmes on the radio station, which can be tuned into at 89.6 MHz, runs from 10 am to 2 pm and focuses on spreading awareness amongst the masses. The start of the radio service has come while the world is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Vinod Jain, KGMU speaking about the service said, “The community radio is being started by KGMU with the aim to reach out to the masses and to remove their doubts regarding health-related issues through an educational programme. We had applied to the Centre for this in 2017, and we got allotted a frequency now. After that, we have built the premises as per standards, and it was inaugurated on June 12,” Jain said.

“Apart from public health, we will also run educational programs for medical, para-medical, and nursing students. The Centre’s policies and KGMU’s facilities will also be promoted through the radio so that it reaches the people and they can take the benefit of these,” he added.