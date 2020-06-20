Sections
Lucknow University UG and PG exams 2020: Revised examination schedule released at lkouniv.ac.in

Earlier, the varsity had to cancel the annual UG and PG examinations which were scheduled to start from March 16, 2020, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:55 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lucknow University. (lkouniv.ac.in)

Lucknow University (LU) on Friday released the revised examination schedule for both UG and PG exams 2020 on its official website.

The varsity will commence the UG and PG examinations from July 7, which will conclude in August.

The BA and B.Com. annual examinations will begin on July 7 and end on August 10 and July 25 respectively. The annual exams of the B.Sc. course will be conducted from July 8 to August 13, 2020.



The semester examination for BA, B.Com., and B.Sc. is scheduled to begin on July 23 and conclude on August 14, August 5, and August 11 respectively.

The exams for MBA (IMS) and BBA will commence on July 14, 2020, while the exams for MBA students will start on July 20.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the revised examination schedule.

Lucknow University UG and PG exams 2020: Revised examination schedule released at lkouniv.ac.in
