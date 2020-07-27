Madhya Pradesh 12th Result 2020 declared, 68.81% pass, girls outsmart boys

Madhya Pradesh 12th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday announced the MP Class 12th results on its official website. A total of 68.81% of students have passed the examination. This year, the success rate has decreased by 3.56 % as compared to last year’s 72.37 %.

This year, a total of 6,60,574 regular students and 1,24,282 private students appeared for the MPBSE Class 10 examination. Out of which, 4,54,008 regular students and 35,429 private students have passed the examination.

Girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 73.4%, while the pass percentage of boys is 64.66%.

Priya Lal and Rinku Bathra of class 12 science stream are overall toppers of MP Board class 12 exam 2020. They have scored 495 out of 500 marks. In the commerce stream, Mufeel Arwiwala has bagged the first position with 97.4 % marks. Anushka Gupta has scored 98% marks to become a science topper in Biology group. In arts, Khushi Singh has secured the first position with 97.2% marks.

How to check MP board 12th Result 2020:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

The MP Board class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the board had to postpone the class 12 exams that were scheduled between March 20 and 31. Later, the board decided to conduct the remaining class 12 exams from June 9 to 16, only for important subjects that are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions.

Alternatively, students can also check their MPBSE Class 12 exam results on the following websites:

mpbse results.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, fastresults.in, livehindustan.com, and hindi.news18.com.

