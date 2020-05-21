Madhya Pradesh D.El.Ed exam 2020 postponed by MPBSE

Madhya Pradesh Board has postponed the D.El.Ed exam 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MP D.El.Ed exam was scheduled to be held on June 2. MPBSE has issued a notice regarding the postponement. the revised datesheet will be released in the due course of time.

MPBSE has also tweeted the information on its official twitter handle. Candidates who are registered for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for any update on the revised schedule of the MP D.El.Ed exam.

Check official notice of MP D.El.Ed postponement here

MP Board has already cancelled the remaining class 10th examination in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the state. The class 10th students will be marked on the basis of their performance in the exams that have already been conducted.

Meanwhile, MPBSE has released a revised datesheet for conducting the MP Board class 12th pending exams. The MP Board 12th exam will be conducted from June 9 to 16, 2020.