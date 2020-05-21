Sections
Home / Education / Madhya Pradesh D.El.Ed exam 2020 postponed by MPBSE

Madhya Pradesh D.El.Ed exam 2020 postponed by MPBSE

Madhya Pradesh Board has postponed the D.El.Ed exam 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MP D.El.Ed exam was scheduled to be held on June 2

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MP D.El.Ed exam postponed (HT File)

Madhya Pradesh Board has postponed the D.El.Ed exam 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MP D.El.Ed exam was scheduled to be held on June 2. MPBSE has issued a notice regarding the postponement. the revised datesheet will be released in the due course of time.

MPBSE has also tweeted the information on its official twitter handle. Candidates who are registered for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for any update on the revised schedule of the MP D.El.Ed exam.

Check official notice of MP D.El.Ed postponement here

MP Board has already cancelled the remaining class 10th examination in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus in the state. The class 10th students will be marked on the basis of their performance in the exams that have already been conducted.

Meanwhile, MPBSE has released a revised datesheet for conducting the MP Board class 12th pending exams. The MP Board 12th exam will be conducted from June 9 to 16, 2020.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 3 more deaths, Covid-19 fatalities rise to 150 in Rajasthan
May 21, 2020 13:43 IST
Pak has to learn to live with Covid-19, says Imran; tally crosses 48,000
May 21, 2020 13:43 IST
No clear sign that worst is over for global trade, Asian data shows
May 21, 2020 13:41 IST
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur chops off her long hair, watch
May 21, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.