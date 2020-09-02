Sections
Madhya Pradesh HC directs private schools to realise tuition fee that existed before Covid period

The interim order from the high court’s double bench comprising of chief justice justice AK Mittal and justice VK Shukla came on Tuesday on at least nine petitions filed in this regard.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:03 IST

By Monika Pandey, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh high court.(File Photo)

The Madhya Pradesh high court’s principal bench at Jabalpur directed private schools on Tuesday to take tuition fee from students that existed before the Covid period, thus giving relief to students and their guardians who were agitating over the issue, as per state’s advocate general’s office.

There were numerous complaints from guardians to the administration in several districts and the state government that private schools were seeking all types of fees from the students even though the schools are closed. There were also complaints that several private schools were realising enhanced fees in the name of online classes being conducted during the Covid period, as per government officials.

This was despite the fact the school education department of the state government through its circulars dated April 24, 2020 and May 16, 2020 made it clear that educational institutions can take only tuition fees from the students during the period, as per officials.

The interim order from the high court’s double bench comprising of chief justice justice AK Mittal and justice VK Shukla came on Tuesday on at least nine petitions filed in this regard. One of the petitions was filed by Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshak Manch’s PG Nazpande and Rajat Bhargava.



Deputy advocate general at MP high court, Jabalpur Swapnil Ganguly said, “As per the interim order passed by the court on Tuesday the private schools can realise tuition fee during Corona period that existed before the period.”

The petition of PG Nazpande and Rajat Bhargava alleged that the private schools were realising exorbitant fees from students in the name of smart and online classes and that this was happening despite the state government’s order that the schools can only realise tuition fee from the students during the Covid period.

