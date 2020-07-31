Madhya Pradesh: Schools to remain closed till Aug 31; private schools to charge tuition fees only

Sections
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also added that the private schools would not charge students anything other than the tuition fees.

Jul 31, 2020

Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday ordered all the government and private schools to remain closed till August 31 in the state amid the rising cases of COVID-19.

“Education department will ensure that if the parents are not able to pay the fees of their child, their name is not removed from the school under any circumstances,” Chouhan said.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued ‘Unlock 3.0’ guidelines removing restrictions on the movement of individuals during the night (night curfew) and allowing Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5 while schools, Metros and cinema halls would continue to remain closed.



The ministry said that lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till August 31 and schools, colleges, coaching institutions and cinema halls will remain closed till the end of August.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Madhya Pradesh has 8,357 active cases as of July 30.

