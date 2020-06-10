Sections
Home / Education / Madras High Court declines to stay online classes for school students

Madras High Court declines to stay online classes for school students

Observing that continuation of online education without sufficient guidelines is a matter of larger public importance, the court issued notice to the Centre and the state government and posted the matter to June 25 for filing counters.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chennai

Madras High Court. (HT file)

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to grant an interim stay on online classes conducted by schools for students.

A division bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and R Suresh Kumar issued the notice while hearing a petition seeking to restrain educational institutions from conducting online classes without framing proper schemes and guidelines.

Government pleader V Jayaprakash Narayan submitted that the state has not yet permitted the conduct of online classes by schools and colleges.



The institutions were also restrained -- through a government order -- from demanding fee,he submitted.

Senior counsel S Prabhakaran for the petitioner requested the court to pass an interim order restraining educational institutions from conducting such classes.

The court, however,directed the Centre and the state government to file a report on the availability of any guidelines governing such online classes and adjourned the hearing to June 25.

