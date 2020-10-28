Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Madras University Arrear exam results 2020 declared at unom.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

Madras University Arrear exam results 2020 declared at unom.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

Madras University Arrear exam results 2020: Students who have appeared in the Madras University Arrear examination can check and download their result online at unom.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madras University Arrear exam results 2020. (Screengrab )

Madras University Arrear exam results 2020: The University of Madras, Chepauk on Wednesday declared the results of the UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination April 2020 (Arrear) on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Madras University Arrear examination can check and download their result online at unom.ac.in.

Direct link to check Madras University Arrear exam results 2020.

How to check Madras University Arrear exam results 2020:

Visit the official website at unom.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Results - April 2020 (Arrear)”



A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Madras University Arrear exam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
Oct 28, 2020 18:46 IST
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
Oct 28, 2020 17:44 IST
MI vs RCB Live: Mystery around Rohit’s injury as Mi face Kohli’s RCB
Oct 28, 2020 18:42 IST
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
Oct 28, 2020 17:53 IST

latest news

Union minister Smriti Irani tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 28, 2020 18:41 IST
Much-awaited South Asia Pacific Healthcare Summit & Business Awards 2020 in December
Oct 28, 2020 18:41 IST
Japan to extend domestic travel discount campaign beyond January
Oct 28, 2020 18:41 IST
Pakistan and Zimbabwe face off to start 2023 World Cup qualification bid
Oct 28, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.