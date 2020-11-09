Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / MAH B.Ed CET result 2020 to be declared today at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MAH B.Ed CET result 2020 to be declared today at mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MAH B.Ed CET result 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the MAH-B.Ed. CET and B.Ed. ELCT 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at mahacet.org.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 16:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MAH B.Ed CET result 2020. (PTI file)

MAH B.Ed CET result 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will declare the results for MAH-B.Ed. CET -2020 and B.Ed. ELCT on Monday, November 9, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the MAH-B.Ed. CET and B.Ed. ELCT 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at mahacet.org.

The MAH-B.Ed(General & Special) & B.Ed-ELCT. 2020 examination was conducted on October 21, 22, and 23, 2020.

How to check MAH B.Ed CET result 2020 after it is declared:



Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org



Step 2: On the homepage, go to the MAH-B.Ed. CET and B.Ed. ELCT section and click on the results link flashing on the webpage

Step 3: Key in your login credentials

Step 4: The MAH B.Ed CET result 2020 will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, Maldives discuss ways to boost economic recovery
Nov 09, 2020 16:26 IST
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Nov 09, 2020 15:25 IST
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Nov 09, 2020 17:09 IST
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
Nov 09, 2020 15:01 IST

latest news

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joins Congress in Tamil Nadu
Nov 09, 2020 17:12 IST
Aahana Kumra paints autumn pastel in a cream yellow kurta-jacket set
Nov 09, 2020 17:12 IST
Symptoms of eczema in children lessened by Vitamin D
Nov 09, 2020 17:10 IST
October 2020 records warmest nights in the last 50 years
Nov 09, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.