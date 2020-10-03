MAH CET Law admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday released the admit card for the MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020 examination will be conducted on October 11, 2020. The admit card will contain details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers, reporting time of exams and the MH CET exam centres.

Direct link to download MAH CET Law admit card 2020.

How to download MAH CET Law admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET-2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link available to download the hall tickets

Key in your credentials and login

MAH CET Law admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.