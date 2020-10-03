Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / MAH CET Law admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download

MAH CET Law admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 09:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MAH CET Law admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Thursday released the admit card for the MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their hall tickets online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020 examination will be conducted on October 11, 2020. The admit card will contain details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers, reporting time of exams and the MH CET exam centres.

Direct link to download MAH CET Law admit card 2020.



How to download MAH CET Law admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET-2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link available to download the hall tickets

Key in your credentials and login

MAH CET Law admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cops outside toilets of victim’s home’: Hathras off limits, family off the grid
Oct 03, 2020 07:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to visit family of Hathras gang-rape victim
Oct 03, 2020 09:27 IST
PM Modi inaugurates 9.02km Atal Tunnel connecting Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley
Oct 03, 2020 10:40 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally mounts past 6.47 million, recoveries over 5.4 million
Oct 03, 2020 10:10 IST

latest news

Supplied 9,000 tonnes of steel for Atal Tunnel: SAIL
Oct 03, 2020 10:38 IST
‘No moral right…’: Priyanka Gandhi seeks Yogi’s resignation over Hathras rape
Oct 03, 2020 10:37 IST
Older, overweight and male: Trump’s Covid risk factors make him vulnerable
Oct 03, 2020 10:38 IST
Hathras gangrape: Rahul, Priyanka to set off for woman’s home again to meet her family
Oct 03, 2020 10:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.