Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / MAH CET LLB 5 years results 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s how to check

MAH CET LLB 5 years results 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s how to check

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Friday, November 27 declared the results for the MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Friday, November 27 declared the results for the MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020. (HT file)

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Friday, November 27 declared the results for the MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance test can check their results online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-LLB(5 Years) CET 2020 exam was held on October 11.

 



Steps to check MAH CET LLB 5 Yrs result 2020:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link that reads, “Click Here for Result of MAH LL.B-5 Yrs. (Integrated) CET 2020”

A Pdf page will appear on the screen

Check your results

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: ‘No impact of Covid-19 on road projects, construction,’ says Gadkari
Nov 27, 2020 20:08 IST
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Nov 27, 2020 21:01 IST
Spontaneous reaction: Gadkari on viral NHAI speech blasting officials
Nov 27, 2020 20:49 IST

latest news

I am black and white. I’ll never be grey in my life: The Maradona legacy
Nov 27, 2020 21:06 IST
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Nov 27, 2020 21:01 IST
Hyderabad civic polls: BJP urges Governor to deploy Special Forces
Nov 27, 2020 20:59 IST
50 FPOs from Haryana get Centre’s support for beekeeping
Nov 27, 2020 20:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.