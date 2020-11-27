Sections
Home / Education / MAH- M.Arch, B HMCT, MHMCT CET 2020 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Friday declared the results for M.Arch CET, B.HMCT CET and M.HMCT CET examinations 2020 on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on Friday declared the results for M.Arch CET, B.HMCT CET and M.HMCT CET examinations 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have taken the examinations can check their name/roll number and marks obtained in the merit lists that are available on cetcell.mahacet.org.

CET Cell, Maharashtra, had conducted the examination for M.Arch and M.HMCT CET 2020 on October 27 and B.HMCT CET on October 10.

The merit list contains registration number, roll number, name of candidates, CET Score and CET Percentile scored by the candidates.

Direct link to check M.Arch CET Result

Direct link to check M.HMCT CET Result

Direct link to check B.HMCT CET Result

The CET Cell will also declare the results for MHT CET for PCB, PCM Group on or before November 28. Once the result is declared, candidate will be able to check it online at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates.

