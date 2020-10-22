Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / MAH M.ARCH CET admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download

MAH M.ARCH CET admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download

MAH M.ARCH CET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the MAH M. ARCH CET 2020 exam can download their admit card online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 13:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MAH M.ARCH CET admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

MAH M.ARCH CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination Cell on Wednesday released the admit card for MAH M. ARCH CET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MAH M. ARCH CET 2020 exam can download their admit card online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra CET Cell will conduct the MAH M. ARCH CET 2020 examination on October 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download MAH M. ARCH CET admit card 2020.



How to download MAH M. ARCH CET admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MAH-M. ARCH -CET 2020: Click Here to Download Hall_Ticket”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MAH M. ARCH CET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Oct 22, 2020 13:47 IST
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Oct 22, 2020 14:42 IST
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Oct 22, 2020 14:02 IST
Government launches new inflation index for working class
Oct 22, 2020 13:53 IST

latest news

Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain’s bail plea
Oct 22, 2020 14:52 IST
Bihar election 2020: PM Modi to begin poll campaign from Friday
Oct 22, 2020 14:53 IST
HT Codeathon: Coding need of the hour in today’s digital era
Oct 22, 2020 14:51 IST
Meghalaya CM launches ‘micro ATM’ service in rural areas
Oct 22, 2020 14:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.