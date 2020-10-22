MAH M.ARCH CET admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MAH M.ARCH CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination Cell on Wednesday released the admit card for MAH M. ARCH CET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MAH M. ARCH CET 2020 exam can download their admit card online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Maharashtra CET Cell will conduct the MAH M. ARCH CET 2020 examination on October 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download MAH M. ARCH CET admit card 2020.

How to download MAH M. ARCH CET admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MAH-M. ARCH -CET 2020: Click Here to Download Hall_Ticket”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MAH M. ARCH CET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.