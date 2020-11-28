MAH M.Ed, B.Ed CET Result 2020 declared, get direct links here to check merit list

Maharashtra CET Cell on Friday declared the results for BA, BSc- B.Ed (integrated) CET and M.Ed CET 2020 results on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the merit list online at cetcell.mahacet.org. The exams were conducted on October 27.

The merit list contains registration number, roll number, name of the candidate and marks scored by them in the examination. Candidates can check the merit list on the official website of MHT-CET or click on the relevant direct links given below.

MHT-CET BA, BSc- B.Ed CET 2020 merit list

MHT-CET M.Ed CET 2020 merit list

Earlier in the evening, Maharashtra CET Cell also declared the results for other courses like M.Arch CET, B.HMCT CET and M.HMCT CET, MCA CET and LLB 5-year CET. The MHT-CET results for PCB and PCM groups will also be declared on Saturday. Candidates will be able to check their results online at mahacet.org.