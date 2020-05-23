MAH MBA CET 2020 Result 2020 declared, 11K students qualify; check merit list here

MAH MBA/ MMS CET Result 2020 has been declared on the official website of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell on its official websites at mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org. A total of 11, 0631 students have been qualified. The result was declared at 11 am on Saturday but the merit list was not opening due to heavy traffic. Now candidates can access the merit list here.

The Maharashtra MBA CET exam 2020 was conducted on March 14 and 15 in computer based test mode. Candidates who have cleared the test can find their roll numbers in the merit list hat is attached below. The qualified candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling rounds. After the counselling of candidates is done, they will get to chose among the MBA institutes of Maharashtra based on their merit.

The Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 merit list can be downloaded from the official website or alternately check the merit list here.

Click here to download Maharashtra MBA/ MMS CET Result 2020