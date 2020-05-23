Sections
Home / Education / MAH MBA CET 2020 Result 2020 declared, 11K students qualify; check merit list here

MAH MBA CET 2020 Result 2020 declared, 11K students qualify; check merit list here

Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 Result declared. Over 11 thousand candidates have qualified. Download official merit list here. Check full details here.

Updated: May 23, 2020 12:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MAH MBA CET 2020 result (MAH CET )

MAH MBA/ MMS CET Result 2020 has been declared on the official website of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell on its official websites at mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org. A total of 11, 0631 students have been qualified. The result was declared at 11 am on Saturday but the merit list was not opening due to heavy traffic. Now candidates can access the merit list here.

The Maharashtra MBA CET exam 2020 was conducted on March 14 and 15 in computer based test mode. Candidates who have cleared the test can find their roll numbers in the merit list hat is attached below. The qualified candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling rounds. After the counselling of candidates is done, they will get to chose among the MBA institutes of Maharashtra based on their merit.

The Maharashtra MBA CET 2020 merit list can be downloaded from the official website or alternately check the merit list here.

Click here to download Maharashtra MBA/ MMS CET Result 2020





SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Live: Suresh, Vivek Oberoi on ‘caring for elderly’ in lockdown
May 23, 2020 12:59 IST
Ivanka praises Indian girl who cycled down 1200 km carrying ailing father
May 23, 2020 12:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Cong releases video on Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with migrants and all the latest news
May 23, 2020 12:56 IST
Mother poisons 2 kids, commits suicide in UP
May 23, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.