Sections
Home / Education / MAH MBA CET 2020 Toppers: Here’s what top scorers say

MAH MBA CET 2020 Toppers: Here’s what top scorers say

While Shashank scored 159 out of 200, Ankit scored 155 and bagged the second rank. They both, however, scored 99.99 percentile. “This is my second attempt at CET as I wanted to better my score and be eligible for a seat in one of the top B-Schools in Mumbai,” said Ankit.

Updated: May 24, 2020 12:26 IST

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times Mumbai

MAH MBA CET 2020 toppers (HT file)

After a two month delay, the Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) cell on Saturday announced results of the MBA entrance exam which was held in March this year.

34-year-old coaching institute teacher and mentor Shashank Prabhu and 24-year-old engineering graduate Ankit Thakker bagged the top two ranks in the state, announced the CET cell.

While Shashank scored 159 out of 200, Ankit scored 155 and bagged the second rank. They both, however, scored 99.99 percentile. “This is my second attempt at CET as I wanted to better my score and be eligible for a seat in one of the top B-Schools in Mumbai,” said Ankit, a resident of Chembur, who cleared his engineering degree from Institute of Chemical Technology two years ago.

For Shashank, this is his third time bagging the first rank in the entrance test. He scored a 99.99 percentile for the sixth time.



According to the test results announced by the entrance testing body, 16 students with scores between 159 and 146 scored 99.99 percentile while only seven students scored 99.98 percentile in the exam this year. 1041 students scored 99 percentile and above while over 1,200 candidates scored less than 1 percentile in their test.

Around 1.1 lakh students appeared for the exam on March 14 and 15 in a fully computer based test this year. The qualified candidates can now register themselves for the online counseling session, following which, students will get to choose the institutes they want to seek admission in.

The CET cell, however, is yet to announce an admission schedule.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel
May 24, 2020 13:19 IST
New Delhi’s RML hospital dean tests Covid-19+ve, put under home quarantine
May 24, 2020 13:20 IST
IIT- Kanpur to promote all students based on their performance in semester
May 24, 2020 13:18 IST
Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon celebrate 6 years of Heropanti, see pics
May 24, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.