Sections
Home / Education / MAH MBA CET exam result to be declared tomorrow, says Uday Samant

MAH MBA CET exam result to be declared tomorrow, says Uday Samant

MAH MBA CET computer-based examination was conducted on March 14 and 15, 2020, in which 110631 candidates appeared.

Updated: May 22, 2020 20:53 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant . (HT file)

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant on Friday tweeted that the result for MAH-MBA/MMS CET will be declared on May 23 at 11 am. 

MAH MBA CET computer-based examination was conducted on March 14 and 15, 2020, in which 110631 candidates appeared.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at cetcell.mahacet.org after it is declared.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stuck in US for two months, 100 tourists flown back to Chandigarh
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
HC seeks clarity from activist over Animal Welfare Board taking care of pets during lockdown
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
Lockdown strengthening family ties, shows research
May 22, 2020 21:38 IST
Amphan effect on Nagapattinam; fishing harbour wall damaged
May 22, 2020 21:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.