MAH MBA CET exam result to be declared tomorrow, says Uday Samant

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant on Friday tweeted that the result for MAH-MBA/MMS CET will be declared on May 23 at 11 am.

MAH MBA CET computer-based examination was conducted on March 14 and 15, 2020, in which 110631 candidates appeared.

Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at cetcell.mahacet.org after it is declared.