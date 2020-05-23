Sections
MAH MBA CET Result 2020 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MAH CET MBA Result 2020 has been declared at cetcell.mahacet.org. Here’s the direct link to check results.

Updated: May 23, 2020 11:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini,

MAH MBA CET Result 2020 (HT File)

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has declared the MBA CET results 2020 on its official website. Candidates who had appeared for the exams can check their MAH MBA CET result 2020 online at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH MBA CET Cell 2020 exam was conducted on March 14 and 15.

The qualified candidates will go through counselling rounds. Candidates will have to register themselves for the counselling process.

MBA MCET result 2020: How to Check



Step 1: Visit the official website at mahacet.org OR cetcell.mahacet.org



Step 2: Click on the result link that reads ‘Click here to MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 Result’

Step 3:A PDF File will open

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on screen, download and take its print out

Direct link to check MAH MBA CET Result 2020

