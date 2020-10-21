Sections
MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 released at cetcell.mahacet.org, here’s direct link to download

MAH MCA CET admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the MAH MCA CET 2020 exam can download their admit card online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 18:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MAH MCA CET admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

MAH MCA CET admit card 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination Cell on Wednesday released the admit card for MAH MCA CET 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MAH MCA CET 2020 exam can download their admit card online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Master of Computer Applications (MCA) Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be conducted on October 28, 2020. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.

Direct link to download MAH MCA CET admit card 2020.



How to download MAH MCA CET admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “MAH-MCA-CET 2020: Click Here to Download Hall_Ticket”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MAH MCA CET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

